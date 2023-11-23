“To me, this is one of the best teams in the Big 12,” Satterfield said of Kansas. “They’ve lost a couple of games but they're one of the best running teams. They played two really good running backs in last week’s game. They're doing the wildcat thing where maybe four different people call a snap. They’ve put the pressure on you because they play hard. They’re coached very physical as well. These guys are good. There's no question.”

The Bearcats started the season defending the ground game on a good note. But then things started to turn with the schedule. They are going to close their season facing some of the Big 12’s top rushing attacks.

In recent weeks the Cincinnati opponents have had success running the football against them. They gave up 277 yards rushing to Ollie Gordon at Oklahoma State. The next week UCF ran for 228 yards and averaged 5.8 yards a carry. Last week West Virginia piled up 424 yards rushing with quarterback Garrett Greene accumulating 154.

Cincinnati hopes for a better performance against the Jayhawks rushing attack and Satterfield knows it is not just a one-dimensional offense.

“Offensively, they run the football, they're going to get you in a lot of different formations, and they can control the game on the ground,” he said. “But they are also good enough to throw. They're one of few teams, probably not many, that have started three quarterbacks this year and all three really have played well.

He continued: “I would suspect we'll see two quarterbacks in this game. Last week, Cole Ballard started and played the whole game. I do think the other quarterback that played, has played the last three or four weeks will end up playing as well. He can run, he's one of the faster guys on their team as well and but also can throw. They do a really nice job with that. Devin Neal is a guy, I think he's got over 1,100 yards rushing.”

Satterfield likes what he has seen on film from the Kansas cornerbacks and safeties. The Jayhawks defense has turned in big plays and complimented them for the tackling.

“Very impressive on offense and then defensively, they have one of the better defensive linemen, number nine (Austin Booker),” he said. “I think a great secondary of both safeties, I feel they tackle very, very well. Then both corners I think are very, very solid. Number three (Mello Dotson), he has four picks and two of them went back to the house, including in the Oklahoma game and Iowa State game and they won both of those games.”