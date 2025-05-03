Cincinnati takes series from Kansas in offensive explosion

“When I look at us, I see a team that is uber-competitive and fought through a heck of a battle in a really offensive day against a really good offense that’s starting to crank up for them,” Fitzgerald said. “I see a team that’s dangerous in the postseason, and I see resiliency that carries us through the end of the season.”

However, it was Cincinnati who got the last laugh. The Bearcats managed another crooked number against a depleted Kansas bullpen. Lauden Brooks hit his first home run of the season to put Cincinnati ahead, before Cross delivered another crushing blow, a three-run homer to make it an 18-14 game in the 10th. The Bearcats set down the Jayhawks in order, as Kansas lost its first series of the year at Hoglund Ballpark.

“I wasn’t surprised at all. These guys love competing,” Dan Fitzgerald said after the game. “These games are hard when they end like this because you feel the pain that the players are in from competing that hard and coming up short.”

Kansas answered with a four-run frame to tie it, but Cincinnati led 14-9 going into the bottom of the eighth after a five-run inning that saw Kerrington Cross hit his second homer of the game. The “never-die Hawks” did it again, crawling back to tie the game at 14-14. They did so with drama, getting down to their final out before Dariel Osoria hit a three-run home run to tie it.

Kansas and Cincinnati traded massive blows over the final three innings in a seesaw battle at Hoglund Ballpark on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks took an early 5-1 lead, but the Bearcats scored seven runs in two innings to take a 9-5 lead.

Cincinnati tallied 13 hits and was consistent throughout the game before the runs exploded from the sixth inning on. The Bearcats tagged Cooper Moore for 10 hits over his 5.1 pitched before scoring 16 runs after the fifth inning.

“Our bullpen hasn’t been there the last two games, and you know, that’s usually how these games go,” Fitzgerald said. “Tight games get decided by the bullpen.”

Cross, who finished with 10 RBI, got his day started early with a solo shot in the first to give Cincinnati the lead.

“He’s been a great player for the last two years we play them,” Fitzgerald said. “They have one guy that carries them, and we didn’t have a guy with three home runs today, and that’s oftentimes the difference.”

The Jayhawks had an instant answer, taking advantage of a pair of free passes. After a walk and a hit by pitch, Dariel Osoria lined a double off the left-field wall to score two. Osoria would come around to score on a passed ball and throwing error, giving Kansas a 3-1 lead after 1.

Kansas extended its lead in the second, once again taking advantage of walks. Bearcat starter Carson Marsh walked two Jayhawks before Derek Cerda singled home a run to end Marsh’s day. Adam Buczkowski entered, who did a nice job quieting the Jayhawk bats over the middle innings.

The Bearcats continued to pick up hits off Cooper Moore, but he and his defense did a good job limiting the damage. Derek Cerda made a highlight catch to start the third, and Moore navigated traffic while tossing three straight scoreless innings.

The Jayhawks made their lead 5-1 after Brady Ballinger tagged an RBI double into the left-center gap. Ian Francis chugged his way around the bases from first as Kansas looked to be in control.

Cincinnati got one run back in the fifth with a solo home run, but Moore then struck out the side. However, the Bearcats got to him with three straight hits in the sixth to make it a 5-3 game.

With Manning West on the mound, a pair of errors helped the Bearcats tie the game. An errant throw on a pickoff made it 5-4, then Cincinnati got a runner on third after an overthrow on a stolen base attempt. Cross singled home the runner to square things up in the sixth.

The Bearcats continued to build momentum with a four-run frame in the seventh. Olathe native Quinton Coats hit a solo home run before Dalton Smith surrendered three runs with two outs. Cross did the damage again with a two-run single, and Jack Natili made it a 9-5 game after he singled up the middle to score a run.

The Jayhawks came right back with four of their own to tie the game. Brady Counsell and Osoria tallied RBI before Bearcat reliever Max Bergmann got wild. He hit Ian Francis with the bases loaded, then threw a wild pitch to allow Tommy Barth to score and Kansas to tie the game at 9-9.

Cincinnati had another big inning in its plans as the Bearcats benefited from the home plate umpire squeezing Eric Lin, who walked three batters in the inning. Alex Breckheimer relieved him, but Charlie Niehaus laid down a perfect bunt single that Vidourek followed with a sac fly. Cross delivered a brutal blow, launching a three-run home run over the center-field monster to make it 14-9.

Kansas inched closer, scratching two runs across in the bottom of the eighth. Michael Brooks finished off three straight hits with an RBI single, then Barth made it 14-11 with a sacrifice fly. Francis came to the plate as the tying run, but flew out to left field.

Malakai Vetock quieted the Bearcats' bats for the first time since the fourth inning. He tossed a scoreless ninth, striking out the side, to give the Jayhawks a chance to provide late-inning magic.

The Jayhawks provided. Down to their final out, Dariel Osoria lined a three-run homer over the left field fence to tie the game.

Cincinnati punched right back in the top of the tenth. Lauden Brooks hit a solo home run to give the Bearcats the lead. Cross’ third home run of the day, a three-run shot, gave Cincinnati an 18-14 lead. Kansas went down in order in the bottom of the tenth to end the game.