Class of 2019 Five-Stars: Predicting where top 15 will land

Eric Bossi, Corey Evans, Dan McDonald, Krysten Peek
Rivals.com

Contenders: Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Carolina and others.

Predictions: Kansas (Bossi, Evans, McDonald), North Carolina (Peek)

Under Armour/Kelly Kline

Contenders: Arizona, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, Wake Forest and others.

Predictions: Kansas (Bossi, Evans, Peek), North Carolina (McDonald)

