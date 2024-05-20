BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – As a member of the class of 2026, five-star guard Ikenna Alozie is more than a full year away from signing a national letter of intent, but is already a national-level recruit and possible professional prospect.

The Nigerian-born athlete plays his high school ball for Arizona’s Dream City Christian School and the grassroots season with The Utah Prospects on the adidas 3SSB Circuit.

Rivals recently caught up with Alozie following one of his 3SSB contests and discussed the early stages of his process, including which schools he’s hoping to visit down the road.

*****

ON VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE THIS FALL:

“I do want to go to a couple schools, like Kansas and Kansas State. I want to go to UCLA for sure. Probably, Houston.”

ON KANSAS:

“They talk to my coaches a lot but they haven’t talked to me much because it’s not time for that yet. They are at my games and in the gym once in a while, so I see them there and all that.”

ON KANSAS STATE:

“When Kansas State offered me they told my coaches they saw me play last summer and really liked me. So they have been talking to my coaches and stuff like that, too. Same thing with UCLA.”

ON WHEN HE HOPES TO START TAKING VISITS:

“I’ll probably set them up after they are allowed to call me this summer. The ones I said; UCLA, Kansas and Kansas State. If more schools come, I’ll look at setting up more, too.”

ON HIS BASKETBALL JOURNEY:

“I moved out [to the United States] in 2021. I was in Camden, back in New Jersey at first, Then I transferred for my freshman year. Then, I moved out to Arizona. My parents are back home, and my brother is in Europe. I’m just really here by myself for basketball.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I love to compete. I love physicality. I love going to the rim and trying to create for my guys. I’m more of a playmaker, but I can score, too. I’m working on creating shots all summer.”