Cliff Alexander Set to Join JHX Hoops for TBT 2025

KANSAS CITY (May 14, 2025) – JHX Hoops, the Kansas alumni team, today announced that former Jayhawk Cliff Alexander will join the team’s roster for TBT 2025. JHX Hoops is co-hosting the Kansas City Regional with Purple Reign (Kansas State alumni) at the historic Municipal Auditorium from July 19-23.

Alexander joins Nick Timberlake and LaGerald Vick as the first three player commitments on the 2025 JHX Hoops roster. Additional roster announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

A former McDonald’s All-American and Mr. Basketball USA in 2014, Alexander spent one season with the Jayhawks before declaring for the 2015 NBA Draft.Alexander spent one season with the Portland Trail Blazers before embarking on a nine-year career in the G League and overseas. Alexander most recently played professionally in Venezuela.

The winner of the Kansas City Regional will advance to TBT’s quarterfinals on July 28. The semifinals will be held on July 31, and TBT’s $1 million championship will be played on Aug. 3.

For the first time, TBT will give each host team the opportunity to have home court advantage for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the $1 million championship game. Should two regional hosts face off, the tie breaker will be determined by which host sells 4,000 tickets the fastest.

Tickets for this year’s Kansas City Regional are now on sale at TBTHoops.com

For more information on this year’s TBT or JHX Hoops, visit tbthoops.com.

About The Basketball TournamentThe home of the Elam Ending®, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure, social media buzz and regional championships across the country - culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game. Every year it attracts some of the best players in the world. For more information on TBT’s tenth season, visit www.thetournament.com

