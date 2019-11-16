Les Miles was making his first return to play in Stillwater since his head coaching days. The Jayhawks fell behind early and couldn't stay in the game during his return.

After the game Miles said it was a good place for him and his family.

"I really like this place," he said. "These people here were kind to my family. I had two children born here. I enjoyed it and always look back and think how special this place is to my family."

We take a closer look at the loss, what was said after the game, and what comes next for the Jayhawks in our Post-Game Thread