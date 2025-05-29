Coach Fred Quartlebaum moving on from KU after 12 seasons

After 12 seasons with the Kansas men’s basketball program, Fred Quartlebaum will be leaving his post as director of basketball operations in June, KU head coach Bill Self announced today.

“Q has been with us for the last 12 seasons and has been very involved in many aspects of our program, but primarily as the liaison between our staff and community relations,” Self said of Quartlebaum. “He’s been the primary person in charge of working with the players and developing a culture within our program. He has done a fantastic job and will be missed. I'm excited for him and (his wife) Christy as they move into another phase in their lives.”

Quartlebaum joined the KU staff in 2013 as the director of student-athlete development. He moved into his role as director of basketball operations in 2020. In his time at KU, Quartlebaum was part of six Big 12 regular-season championships, two Big 12 Tournament titles, three NCAA Tournament Elite Eights and the 2022 NCAA National Championship.

Self will be promoting Lexi Price to Kansas men’s basketball director of operations. Price has been the office manager for KU basketball since December, 2021.

“Lexi is one of the most organized and detail-oriented individuals I have been around,” Self said. “Her skill set allows this to be seamless and smooth transition. The new position will be a continuation of her current role in addition to coordinating student-athlete enrollment, housing, and team travel.”

Price has been a part of Kansas men’s basketball since the 2017-18 season where she was a student team manager for four seasons. The Topeka, Kansas, native earned her bachelor’s degree in sport management with a minor in psychology from KU in 2020. She earned her master’s degree in digital content strategy from KU in 2022.