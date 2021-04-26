JayhawkSlant - Coach Search Update: April 26th- 4:28 p.m.

Coach Search Update: April 26th- 4:28 p.m.
The search for a head coach has progressed into meeting candidates to hear their plans face-to-face.
We are hearing this afternoon the action could be headed south to Texas. We have the latest information and updates to the Hot Board.
For the most recent news come on in and read The Coach Search Update- April 26th
