JayhawkSlant - Coach Search: Update Sunday, April 25th

Sources have said Travis Goff has spent a lot of time talking with candidates in private over the last 48 hours to set a plan how to proceed.

There has not been any in-person interviews to this point, but that could be changing very soon. Some individuals in the industry believe Goff could conduct in-person interviews as soon as Monday and one pointed it could happen even sooner.

We have some changes to the Coaching Hot Board to reflect how we think things stand heading into the week.