Coach Search: Wednesday update, Long continues his research

Fisch led UCLA in their bowl game last year against Kansas State
Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant.com
From day one we had Jedd Fisch on our original Hot Board. Last year Fisch took over as the interim head coach for Jim Maura at UCLA. There was a strong sentiment in the UCLA fan base that Fisch be retained as the head coach.

UCLA would end up hiring Chip Kelly and Fisch landed on the Los Angeles Rams staff. The Rams were practicing in Colorado Springs yesterday which is where the KU plane flew in the afternoon.

We have the latest on what industry sources are telling us about Fisch and why he has a lot of support in the college football world. Go inside for other news on the search in Wednesday Coaching Search Update



