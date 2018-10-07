David Beaty said after the West Virginia game they will use the bye week for the players to get healthy. Another key part of the bye week is getting coaches on the road to recruit.

The coaches will be in the office part of Sunday for meetings and then hit the recruiting trail.

"We are going to go out early and see some of the targets we have offered and then see others we have on the radar," recruiting coordinator Kenny Perry said. "We will get by schools and see practice and visit with coaches."

The Rivals.com database shows the Kansas staff has offered 173 players in the 2019 class and already have 62 offers out to prospects in the 2020 class. Then there are recruits on the board who are looking for an offer.

"We are also getting information on recruits who have popped up," Perry said. "That's what the first couple days are for."

Most of the staff will be on the road Monday and part of Tuesday. Then they will return Tuesday for practices through Thursday. Clint Bowen and Doug Meacham will be in the office the first part of the week to work on practice.

Head coach David Beaty will be on the road recruiting much of the week.

"He is going to be out recruiting for four days," Perry said of Beaty. "After practice on Thursday we are all going to get out because most of the schools play Thursday through Saturday."

Perry said the staff will take in high school and junior college games later in the week.