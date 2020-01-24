The Kansas coaches had a good early signing period landing several of their top targets they had committed for several months. If things go well they could finalize the 2020 class this weekend. They are looking at six official visitors on campus.

Caldwell ended his senior season with a state Louisiana state title

Caldwell ready to return to Lawrence

The Jayhawks landed a commitment from Kenean Caldwell last summer after he took an unofficial visit with his family. This weekend he will make a return trip and said the Jayhawks remain his top school. Caldwell didn't sign in the early period and will officially ink in a couple weeks. "Kansas is my top school," Caldwell said. This year the defensive lineman led Oak Grove to a state title and there's no better way he could have ended his senior year. "Winning a state championship was great," he said. "Winning my last game in high school, it was a blessing and it was pretty special." Kansas defensive line coach Kwahn Drake attended the state title game and Caldwell has been in constant contact with him. "Me and coach Drake have a great relationship," Caldwell said. "He'll make jokes with you, he'll have fun with you, but he can also get down and dirty. He'll get on you, when you mess up. That's the coach I like to play for. "

Cabeldue one of two offensive linemen expected to visit

Offensive line coach Luke Meadows is looking at a new territory where the Jayhawks have rarely ventured. Bryce Cabeldue, a lineman from New Mexico, will take an official visit this weekend. "Coach Meadows is a great guy," he said. "He came down twice to see me. Once before to talk to my coach and he came down this week and watched me play a basketball game. He's a real good guy. I really enjoy him." Cabeldue projects as an offensive tackle. Meadows saw his film and started to build a relationship right after the evaluation. "He (Meadows) said that I'm really aggressive and he likes the way that I come off the ball, run zone, and get after those three techniques," he said. "He likes the way I run, and just the way I play with physicality." The Jayhawks will get the first visit this weekend and a trip to the home-state school New Mexico is scheduled for the following Friday.



Luke Meadows has built a good relationship with Cabeldue

Good group of committed players will also visit