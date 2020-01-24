Coaching staff hoping to wrap up 2020 class
The Kansas coaches had a good early signing period landing several of their top targets they had committed for several months.
If things go well they could finalize the 2020 class this weekend. They are looking at six official visitors on campus.
Caldwell ready to return to Lawrence
The Jayhawks landed a commitment from Kenean Caldwell last summer after he took an unofficial visit with his family. This weekend he will make a return trip and said the Jayhawks remain his top school.
Caldwell didn't sign in the early period and will officially ink in a couple weeks.
"Kansas is my top school," Caldwell said.
This year the defensive lineman led Oak Grove to a state title and there's no better way he could have ended his senior year.
"Winning a state championship was great," he said. "Winning my last game in high school, it was a blessing and it was pretty special."
Kansas defensive line coach Kwahn Drake attended the state title game and Caldwell has been in constant contact with him.
"Me and coach Drake have a great relationship," Caldwell said. "He'll make jokes with you, he'll have fun with you, but he can also get down and dirty. He'll get on you, when you mess up. That's the coach I like to play for. "
Cabeldue one of two offensive linemen expected to visit
Offensive line coach Luke Meadows is looking at a new territory where the Jayhawks have rarely ventured. Bryce Cabeldue, a lineman from New Mexico, will take an official visit this weekend.
"Coach Meadows is a great guy," he said. "He came down twice to see me. Once before to talk to my coach and he came down this week and watched me play a basketball game. He's a real good guy. I really enjoy him."
Cabeldue projects as an offensive tackle. Meadows saw his film and started to build a relationship right after the evaluation.
"He (Meadows) said that I'm really aggressive and he likes the way that I come off the ball, run zone, and get after those three techniques," he said. "He likes the way I run, and just the way I play with physicality."
The Jayhawks will get the first visit this weekend and a trip to the home-state school New Mexico is scheduled for the following Friday.
Good group of committed players will also visit
Chris Jones, a defensive end from Florida, confirmed he will take his official visit this weekend. Jones committed to the Jayhawks in the summer over offers from Florida State, Penn State, Nebraska, and several others.
Jones said he was looking forward to visiting Kansas again.
Jackson Satterwhite committed to the Jayhawks earlier this month and he will take an official visit.
Davon Martin, a corner from Florida, was planning to visit in December. But he had to re-schedule and will arrive today.
Reis Vernon, a kicker who is getting a lot of interest from several schools, confirmed he will take an official visit.
One player who is a late scratch from the list is Dylan Spencer. The offensive lineman decided to visit Mississippi State this weekend.