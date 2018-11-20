In a coaching search it is totally normal once the head coach is named for everyone to move all speculation to the coordinators and staff.

We've already mentioned some names who could be in the mix from what coaches across the country have told us. Much like the advice we gave in the coaching search, don't get concerned about the staff Les Miles is putting together.

"My guess is there are several coaches he will talk to once they are done playing this weekend," said one Power Five assistant.

We have two new names to add to the list that have been brought up to Jayhawk Slant by other coaches in the industry. One has past ties to Kansas and both have experience under Miles. There is another who has been speculated we confirmed isn't likely to leave his current spot.

