Coastal Carolina's Chadwell talks about KU, Leipold

“I won't say change your defense, but you play a defense that you typically don't,” Chadwell said. “It takes you awhile to get back out of that, because you put so much into that opponent you played. I think that's going to be the biggest challenge for us, is going back through the fundamentals of the things that are base stuff, that we have to be good at for the next 13 games that we missed out on over the last eight, nine practices because of preparing for the opponent we did.”

Preparing for The Citadel’s unique offense took away practice time for the defense they usually use during the season. Now, they have to shift their focus back to getting ready for Kansas.

“Well, it will be completely different,” Chadwell said. “The defense that we played Thursday night, you won't see that defense at all. We had certain people playing certain positions, and they won't be playing that position this coming week, we had to specifically do that. And so, you'll get back to what we typically played in the past.”

Coastal Carolina opened-up the season with a convincing win over The Citadel. The Chanticleers had to prepare for the triple option attack from The Citadel and they will change their scheme for the Jayhawks.

Chadwell gave positive reviews watching the Jayhawks first game under Lance Leipold. They had to rally in the fourth quarter to beat South Dakota and Chadwell said they never quit.

“Well, I think one, they're sound offensively and defensively, they play with really good fundamentals,” he said. “They're hard-nosed, you can see that from the first game they played. And they made some mistakes, but they didn't get their head down, they kept playing, they kept competing, you can see that they're excited about playing for each other.”

He was asked what he learned from studying Kansas and watching their first game on film.

“Obviously brought some transfers in there,” Chadwell said. “Some that were with them at Buffalo that have helped tremendously, and then, also just the way they're playing. And I know they've not had a long time there, because I think they got the job there in April, or even May.”

He continued: “But you can see from their standpoint, their mindset, things that maybe previously, maybe a penalty here or a bad situation would have caused them to spiral, and they didn't, they found a way to win. So, I think that shows a lot about them.”

As Chadwell continued to get questions about the upcoming game, one came about being 28-point favorites.

“I won't get into that, because I don't think we're a four-touchdown favorite over anybody, by any means,” he said. “One thing you've learned, and if especially, you watch this weekend in college football, that who's supposed to win and who wins, doesn't happen a lot, it's all about who shows up and plays.”

When Jason Bean started the Myrtle Beach Bowl for North Texas last year, they played in Coastal Carolina’s stadium. Bean is listed as the starter and will get another opportunity to play there again.

Chadwell was not surprised he won the starting job.

“He is an athletic quarterback, so I think he does bring a little different element than maybe a couple of other guys that played last year,” he said. “So, that might change your preparation, but you might have a couple of different calls, or when you call certain things. Obviously, he was at North Texas before he got there. He was actually in the Bowl game here. So, we know he's a good quarterback, and I wasn't surprised that he's the guy.”

This will be the third meeting between Kansas and Coastal Carolina as they finish a three-year contract. The Chanticleers won the first two games and Chadwell expects a different Kansas team under Leipold and his staff.

“We know we have a good opponent coming in, a new coach, obviously an opponent that we're familiar with from the standpoint of playing in the last couple of years, but completely new coaching staff,” he said.

“And if you follow the coaching staff, followed their history, they've won everywhere they've been. They're extremely disciplined, they're tough minded, and they're well coached. A completely different team that'll be coming in here than we played the past year, and so we're going to have to be ready to play at a high level for us to come out and to achieve a victory.”