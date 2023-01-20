“He said he liked my toughness and how I can run the ball,” Ballard said. “He said that he thinks what I can do is a lot for what they're trying to accomplish, and that's very attractive for a recruit like me. Hearing that from the position coach, which I loved.”

This season Ballard put up big numbers throwing for over 1600 yards and 11 touchdowns and running for 644 yards and 13 touchdowns. His versatility caught the attention of Zebrowski on film.

“It is awesome, and I love talking to Coach Z,” Ballard said. “I mean, from where I've come in my recruiting, and I really didn't have much of a season last year. And for him to really take a chance on me and come out and see me really meant a lot. And I've learned a lot about the program, and how there's a lot of good things to come, and that excites me.”

There are several connections he has to the area and the staff at KU.

Cole Ballard will take an official visit to Kansas this weekend and he is looking forward to seeing a place where he used to call home.

Ballard is a good athlete and stands out in baseball where his fastball has touched 90 mph and his bat exit velo is 95 mph. Those are numbers that would catch the attention of college baseball coaches, but his focus for college is on football.

“I've always been really passionate about baseball, but I feel like in the last couple years, I've really known that football is what I want to do and what I'd love to spend all my time on,” he said. “I definitely love baseball and would love to stay near the sport. All my buddies play baseball. My brother plays baseball, so I love being near it. But football's definitely my biggest passion.”

His brother will go on the visit to Kansas with him. His father, Chris, will have to stay behind and work. Chris is the General Manager of the Indianapolis Colts and is leading the organization through a coaching search.

Ballard has always been around football and learned a lot from his father, who works at the highest level in the NFL.

“Him being in my corner is the biggest advantage I can have,” Ballard said of his father. “I mean he's the best at what he does, and I can come to him with anything, and he has an answer. It's awesome having him there. He's always my biggest supporter, he's awesome, and the best I could ever ask for.”

Before his father took the job with the Colts, he was Director of Football Operations for the Kansas City Chiefs. Ballard lived in Overland Park for four years and is familiar with the area.

His father played football at Wisconsin when Leipold and Kansas General Manager Rob Ianello were on the coaching staff.

This will be Ballard’s second official visit. He took one to Wisconsin in the summer and plans to take more before he makes his final decision.

“I'm not quite sure on visits in the future, but I think I'm going to go on a couple in late January, and maybe one or two in February,” he said. “Hopefully make a decision by middle or end of February.

“I’m definitely looking for a place with a high character team. I feel like that's something we had at my high school that I really value now that I know a lot of kids don't value as much. But I think that's really important, and that's what creates a successful team. And then also just a place where I'll be able to compete and that the quarterback room is competitive, and it keeps guys on edge.”