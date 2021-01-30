JayhawkSlant - Cole Mondi will continue career at Kansas

The inside word is the Kansas staff may not have many spots left to take many more preferred walk-ons. But one player they would make room for at any time, is Cole Mondi.

The all-state product from Lawrence High announced on Friday he was accepting an offer from the Jayhawks and passed on several scholarship opportunities.

“With this year and just so much adversity, and uncertainty, it just feels so good to just know that I'm a part of something,” Mondi said. “Especially something special that there's a ton of great people that are really looking forward to turning this thing around and bringing the winning back.”

There were a lot of division two and NAIA schools that were pursuing Mondi. But he wanted to play at the Power Five level and will get to do that right down the right road.

“I passed up really good opportunities at other schools,” Mondi said. “I thought it would be cool to have the opportunity to play in front of my hometown, and the people of Lawrence. You know, my barber, all of my schoolmates, my peers, the teachers. That means so much to me."