The Kansas staff will hold their first official visit weekend. One of the recruits in attendance will be Cole Mueller who was committed to the Jayhawks.

Mueller picked up his offer from Kansas last year and then had a strong performance at the summer camp. He had the fastest 40 at the camp turning in times in the low 4.4 range.

This year he rushed for 2400 yards at running back. At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, he is athletic enough to project to several different positions. After football he moved into wrestling where he will wrestle in the 220-pound class.

Last week he had a chance to speak with head football coach Les Miles who Mueller has known about for a long time.

“Well it was definitely a surreal moment because I’ve know who he was and have watched him since I started watching football,” Mueller said. “We talked about wrestling for a little bit and how he liked my footwork on the field.”