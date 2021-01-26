JayhawkSlant - Cole Petrus said Kansas was the best place for him

The Kansas coaches are having good success recruiting the state of Missouri. That trend continued over the weekend when they landed a commitment from Cole Petrus.

Petrus was offered a preferred walk on spot and accepted after weighing his options.

Kansas started communicating with him through senior analyst Brock Caraboa and defensive line coach Kwahn Drake picked up later.

“He's (Caraboa) the first one that reached out to me and he's the one that I talked to the most, all the way through,” Petrus said. “He's the one that set me up with Coach Drake. And he got me on the phone with a couple of the other defensive guys.

“That's when they offered me, and then after that, and then I just fell in love with it. They showed me around, they told me all about it, and then that's whenever I just decided, I think KU would be the best spot for me.”

After Petrus heard what the coaches had to say he did a virtual visit with the staff and that was a big selling point.

“They set us up on a FaceTime call and walked us around the facilities,” Petrus said. “I just love the facilities. I was surprised how nice the facilities were and how much they give players to work with and help us to be in the best shape we can possibly be in. I mean, the facilities are awesome.”

There were schools that talked to Petrus about a scholarship. But over time their spots filled up and several wanted him to be a PWO. He said Kansas, Missouri, Memphis, Tulane, and Kansas State were the schools talking to him the most.

“After KU offered me, that's when Memphis got in touch,” he said. “They offered me and then a week later, that's when I got an offer from Mizzou. So those were my first three big offers right there. I was talking to K-State and they thought they had some money left but they told me later they didn’t.”