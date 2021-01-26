JayhawkSlant - Cole Petrus said Kansas was the best place for him

Cole Petrus said Kansas was the best place for him
The Kansas coaches are having good success recruiting the state of Missouri. That trend continued over the weekend when they landed a commitment from Cole Petrus.
Petrus was offered a preferred walk on spot and accepted after weighing his options.
Kansas started communicating with him through senior analyst Brock Caraboa and defensive line coach Kwahn Drake picked up later.
“He's (Caraboa) the first one that reached out to me and he's the one that I talked to the most, all the way through,” Petrus said. “He's the one that set me up with Coach Drake. And he got me on the phone with a couple of the other defensive guys.
“That's when they offered me, and then after that, and then I just fell in love with it. They showed me around, they told me all about it, and then that's whenever I just decided, I think KU would be the best spot for me.”
After Petrus heard what the coaches had to say he did a virtual visit with the staff and that was a big selling point.
“They set us up on a FaceTime call and walked us around the facilities,” Petrus said. “I just love the facilities. I was surprised how nice the facilities were and how much they give players to work with and help us to be in the best shape we can possibly be in. I mean, the facilities are awesome.”
There were schools that talked to Petrus about a scholarship. But over time their spots filled up and several wanted him to be a PWO. He said Kansas, Missouri, Memphis, Tulane, and Kansas State were the schools talking to him the most.
“After KU offered me, that's when Memphis got in touch,” he said. “They offered me and then a week later, that's when I got an offer from Mizzou. So those were my first three big offers right there. I was talking to K-State and they thought they had some money left but they told me later they didn’t.”
Petrus chose the Jayhawks after getting the PWO offer from Missouri. The Tigers have a strong bond in his house.
“There was definitely a tough decision,” Petrus said. “My dad went to Mizzou and he played there, and both my sisters go there now. So, it was definitely tough. But I think KU by far is the best of all. I fell in love with the coaches and fell in love with the campus. It was tough, but honestly, whenever it came time to make a decision, I really didn't have to think about it too much. I just loved everything about KU. I just think that's the best spot for me.”
At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds Petrus said he can project to several positions. With his frame he can add more weight. He also plays baseball for Vianney, where his fastball has been recorded in the mid to upper 80s.
“My junior season, there's a lot of different plays on there where I'm in a lot of different positions,” he said. “Through high school, I was kind of a split guy in between linebacker and d-line. I can move around a lot, so I think that's one of the biggest things the coaches were excited about.
“They're talking about how I can play that outside linebacker, edge rush player. I think that's kind of the role I'll fulfill there. And then body body-wise, I'm pretty lanky, so I can definitely get some weight on me for sure.”