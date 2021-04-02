JayhawkSlant - Colin Grunhard: It is a new start for the OL

Colin Grunhard: It is a new start for the OL
Colin Grunhard is technically the new guy on the offensive line. But there is a lot he can bring from Notre Dame to Kansas.
Grunhard spent the last four years playing for the Fighting Irish and part of a program that had a lot of success. He has seen the work and effort that goes into one of the nation’s top programs and has learned what he can take to Kansas.
Grunhard said it starts with the little things.
“The biggest thing for me is when I was a freshman at Notre Dame, we were coming out of the 4-8 season, one of the worst years in Notre Dame history,” he said. “The biggest change happens in the weight room. With Coach Ben, I've been experiencing that a lot. We're working out hard. When we're running, we're running hard. Everything matters. The little thing matters. If it's three seconds, you hold it for three seconds.
“Down in the locker room, everyone's stressing, ‘Clean your lockers. Clean up your mess.’ The little things matter, and I think that's what the coaches from Coach Ben (Iannacchione) to Coach (Emmett) Jones, to every coach, position coach wise, everyone's focusing on little things mattering, and that's the biggest thing that is going to help change this university around.”
Grunhard entered the transfer portal shortly after Notre Dame was eliminated from the college football playoff. It didn’t take him long to decide on Kansas, where he is already working on his MBA.
Grunhard is learning a new system, and is being coached by Lee Grimes who is also new to the staff. He’s been listening to the message Grimes has been pushing since day one.
“It's not just one major change,” Grunhard said. “It's going to be every day, little things improving each day. He's a good coach. I mean, he's fun to work with. He has a lot of guys that he coached that are in the NFL now that he shows us every day. He is a good guy, he's got character. He keeps us engaged in the meetings.
“He has fun with it and he really focuses on getting us better. Teaching us our specific job on a play for example, and then bring it to the whole broader offense in understanding what we do. In the grand scheme of things, which really helps out.”
Last year the offensive line struggled to open-up holes in the run game and protecting the quarterback. They gave up over five sacks a game which was the worse in the Big 12.
“It's a new unit, new coach, new offense, and everything's new,” he said. “So, I think a lot of guys are trying to put that behind us. It's a new year. It's a new season. Everything's new. We're going to learn from it. We understand that we can't give up sacks, we did. So that's the biggest thing is we're going to move forward with a new coach, new system, and we're going to play to the best of our ability. And we're going to get time for our quarterback, that's the biggest thing.”