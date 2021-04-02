JayhawkSlant - Colin Grunhard: It is a new start for the OL

Colin Grunhard is technically the new guy on the offensive line. But there is a lot he can bring from Notre Dame to Kansas.

Grunhard spent the last four years playing for the Fighting Irish and part of a program that had a lot of success. He has seen the work and effort that goes into one of the nation’s top programs and has learned what he can take to Kansas.

Grunhard said it starts with the little things.

“The biggest thing for me is when I was a freshman at Notre Dame, we were coming out of the 4-8 season, one of the worst years in Notre Dame history,” he said. “The biggest change happens in the weight room. With Coach Ben, I've been experiencing that a lot. We're working out hard. When we're running, we're running hard. Everything matters. The little thing matters. If it's three seconds, you hold it for three seconds.

“Down in the locker room, everyone's stressing, ‘Clean your lockers. Clean up your mess.’ The little things matter, and I think that's what the coaches from Coach Ben (Iannacchione) to Coach (Emmett) Jones, to every coach, position coach wise, everyone's focusing on little things mattering, and that's the biggest thing that is going to help change this university around.”