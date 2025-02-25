Colorado Post-game: Everything Bill Self had to say

The team is embracing the new start to the season and view themselves as a 2-0 squad. Bill Self talked about the win over Colorado including a big game from Hunter Dickinson and how the view of a fresh start has helped.

On Hunter’s big game… I thought he was the best player in the game, obviously, and he was terrific. Got us off to a great start. He and K.J. You know, they killed us on the glass. If it weren't for Hunt, we would have been annihilated on the glass. But he was great. He played like an All-American tonight.



What felt different about this Colorado team from when you played them in Lawrence… To be honest with you, in Lawrence, it was kind of similar. We had control of the game and then they came back and made it interesting and tonight we had control of the game and then obviously they came back and even took the lead. I can't speak for Tad, but I thought they were a better team tonight than they were two weeks ago. And I think that's evidenced by, you know, their scores in other games. I actually thought were a better team tonight too than were two weeks ago. We made the game hard on ourself in a lot of ways tonight, but Colorado also had some missed opportunities too. So, it was a good competitive game. We desperately needed it. I'm proud of our guys because we did hang in there and fight after it got kind of hard.



Two-point game, three minutes and change left, and you talked a lot about tougher team wins at that point. Did you think you guys were tougher down the stretch… I think if I were to say that it would be disrespectful, but I do think we executed better down the stretch. You know, we bailed them out a couple of times by fouling and they made free throws. But the things that have been giving us problems in other games, we actually were a lot better tonight down the stretch.

Self felt they executed down the stretch better than Colorado