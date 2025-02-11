Colorado Preview: game info, prediction, and more

COLORADO AT #17/20 KANSAS

Lawrence, Kan. * Allen Fieldhouse (15,300)

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 * 8 p.m. (CT)

Line: Kansas -17.5

TV: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Kevin Brown

Analyst: Fran Fraschilla

Producer: Joe McCoy

Director: Michael Dressman

Jayhawk Radio Network:

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Webcast: KUAthletics.com/Radio

Play-by-Play: Brian Hanni

Analyst: Greg Gurley

Producer/Engineer: Steve Kincaid

TIPOFF:

— No. 17/20 Kansas (16-7, 7-5 Big 12) returns home to host Colorado (9-14,

0-12 Big 12) on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Tip from Allen Fieldhouse is set for 8 p.m.

and the game will be televised on ESPN.

— Kansas is coming off an 81-73 loss at Dillons Sunflower Showdown foe

Kansas State on Feb. 8. Colorado is looking to end a 12-game losing streak

after its 69-59 home loss to No. 5 Houston on Feb. 8.

— Colorado head coach Tad Boyle and CU assistant coach Danny Manning

are Kansas graduates and former KU men’s basketball teammates. Boyle

played at KU from 1982-85, while Manning played from 1985-88. The 1988

national player of the year, Manning is Kansas’ all-time leading scorer with

2,951 points and rebounder with 1,187 boards.

— Kansas leads the overall series with Colorado, 124-40, including a 63-7

record in Lawrence, 54-5 in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won 20 of the last 21

meetings with CU dating back to Feb. 19, 2003.

KU is 128-21 (85.9%) following a loss in the Bill Self era, including 5-1 this

season.

— Kansas is No. 11 in the NET report by the NCAA through games of Feb. 9.

To show the strength of the Big 12, the No. 11 rank is fourth in the Big 12

behind No. 3 Houston, No. 7 Arizona, No. 9 Texas Tech and No. 10 Iowa

State. KU’s strength of schedule is No. 8 nationally, which is second in the

league behind No. 6 Baylor.

— KU leads the Big 12 and is 17th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.59.

KU is second in the league, eighth nationally, in assists per game at 18.0,

field goal percentage defense at 38.7%, 10th nationally, and 3FG% Defense

at 29.5%, 16th nationally.

— Graduate C Hunter Dickinson leads the Big 12 in field goals made with 157.

He is second in the Big 12 in rebound average (9.6), which is 17th nationally,

and in double-doubles (9), which is 24th nationally.

— Graduate G Dajuan Harris Jr. is tied for second on the Kansas career assists

list, currently at 804 - 1. Aaron Miles, 954, 2002-05; 2. Jacque Vaughn, 804,

1994-97. Harris is second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.46,

which is eighth nationally. He is also second in the league in assists per

game at 5.8, which is 27th nationally.

ABOUT KANSAS:

No. 17/20 Kansas (16-7, 7-5 Big 12) is coming off an 81-73 loss at Dillons Sunflower Showdown for Kansas State on Feb. 8. Kansas is 11-2 at home this season. The Jayhawks average 76.7 points per game with a +10.0 scoring margin. KU pulls down 38.9 rebounds per contest with a +4.9 rebound margin. Kansas is making 47.8% from the field, including 34.4% from three-point range. KU leads the Big 12 and ranks 17th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.59. KU is second in the conference, and eighth nationally, in assists per game at 18.0 and also second in the league and 10th nationally, in field goal percentage defense at 38.7% and second in the Big 12, 16th nationally, in 3FG% Defense at 29.5%. KU also averages 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocked shots per game.

Graduate C Hunter Dickinson has eight 20-point efforts on the season and leads Kansas in scoring at 16.5 ppg, which ranks fourth in the Big 12. Dickinson also leads KU in rebounding at 9.6 rpg, which is second in the Big 12 and is 17th nationally. A three-time Big 12 Player of the Week, Dickinson is second in the Big 12 in double-doubles (9), which is 27th nationally. Dickinson is second on the team with 33 blocked shots and is also second on the team with 24 steals.

Senior G Zeke Mayo is next in scoring at 15.1 points per contest and he leads Kansas with 57 threes made. He has made 16 threes in his last four games. A two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Mayo is second on the team with 70 assists and pulls down 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Graduate G Dajuan Harris Jr. has 28 assists in his last four games. A four-year starter, Harris is averaging 9.6 points per game. At Baylor (2/1), Harris moved into second on the Big 12 career assists list, currently at 804, which is tied for second on the KU career list. Harris is second in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.46, which is eighth nationally, and second in the conference in assists per game at 5.8, which is 27th nationally.

Senior F KJ Adams is a starter who is scoring 8.4 points per game. Adams pulls down 4.7 rebounds per game and has 46 assists and 17 blocked shots.

Freshman F Flory Bidunga has two double-doubles in Big 12 play and he leads Kansas with 37 blocked shots. Bidunga is second on the team with a 5.4 rebound average, scores 6.8 points per game. He is shooting 77.3 percent (68-for-88) from the field.

Junior G Rylan Griffen is second on the team with 29 threes made and has drained nine threes in his last five games. Griffen, who has started 10 games this season, is averaging 6.7 points per contest. Junior

G AJ Storr has started four games and he is scoring 6.6 points per contest. Senior G

David Coit has three starts and he is third on the team with 24 threes made. Coit averages 4.3 points per game.

Graduate G Shakeel Moore has started nine games and is averaging 4.0 points per contest.

THE KANSAS-COLORADO SERIES:

The Kansas-Colorado series dates back to 1931 and Kansas leads 124-40, including a 63-7 record in Lawrence, 54-5 in Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU has won 20 of the last 21 meetings with CU dating back to Feb. 19, 2003. The two schools were members of the Big Seven Conference starting in 1947-48 when Colorado joined the league. CU and KU were part of the Big Eight Conference from 1958-59, then the Big 12 from 1996-97, until Colorado left the league for the Pac-12 in 2011-12. The Buffs rejoined the Big 12 in 2024-25. As Big 12 members, since 1996-97, Kansas is 31-1 against Colorado, 29-1 in regular season meetings and 2-0 in the Big 12 Championship. Kansas head coach Bill Self is 19-1 all-time against Colorado with all 20 meetings while at KU.

PREDICTION:

This probably isn’t the game where Colorado hopes to get the season back on track with its first road win of conference play. Kansas is coming off a loss against Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday, while the Buffaloes enter the game with a record of 0-12 in Big 12 play.

Colorado, which owns a victory over UConn this season, has played some close games in Big 12 play. The Buffaloes lost at UCF by one point, lost at home to Cincinnati by six points, and lost at home to Arizona State by two points. CU has been competitive in other games as well, but hasn’t been able to get over the hump in conference play.

Playing inside Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night, I wouldn’t expect Colorado to get over the hump against Kansas. The Jayhawks are coming off a frustrating loss against its biggest rival and didn’t play particularly well in Manhattan.

The talk around Bill Self’s program lately has been centered around giving the type of effort it takes to be successful at this level on a consistent basis. With a key six-game stretch set to begin tonight, I expect the Jayhawks to come out and take care of business against the Buffaloes later tonight.

It might be close early on in the game, but I expect Kansas to flex its muscles and take control of the game. Colorado may eventually win a game in conference play, but I don’t expect that win to take place tonight inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas 81

Colorado 63