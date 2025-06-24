Colton McComb gets Kansas offer, coming off a big week

“It felt good to get it,” McComb said. “They said I ran a 4.5 at the camp and I ran fast, and I felt like I was moving side to side well. I feel like I did good all around. They just had to go through all their camps and see what the situation was. They took their time to see how I was going to fit into their program rather than just offering me right after camp.”

He said he was happy to get the offer from the Jayhawks.

Going through the college recruiting process is nothing new for the McComb family. And they are about to do it all over again.

McComb does not have to go far outside the family to hear what the experience is like at Kansas. He has had conversations with his brother about his time in Lawrence.

“He says he loves it out there,” McComb said of his brother. “He has good relationships with the coaches. He said they're just great people and all the stuff they're doing is just great.”

The last couple weeks McComb has seen his stock rise after attending camps. He earned offers from Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue, and Tulane. The offers kept coming over a week span.

“It's been pretty crazy,” he said. “In the last week and a half that all the offers came in. After the Tulane camp, I went in to OU and they offered me, and then just like a bunch of coaches started following me. It's just been unbelievable what's happening in my life.”

He watched his two brothers David and Justus go through recruiting. McComb can take what he learned from that and use it for his direction. His situation might be different, but he and his family have gone through recruiting before.

“My oldest brother also went through this,” he said. “They both went through it, but it's different for every athlete.”

The recruiting is just getting started for McComb. As it continues and he does research and talks with coaches there are several things he is looking for in a school.

“I'm looking for a program that helps me get better on the field and off the field as a man,” McComb said. “Learning like life skills throughout everything and learning how to treat people right. All that and that just grow relationships with them.”