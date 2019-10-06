But obviously, Miles saw something on the inside that not only pushed him to make the change, he needed to make it now.

I have been in this business for 20 years and never like seeing coaches get demoted or lose their job. I want to say that for starters. These guys all have families to feed and provide for, and it is a difficult business.

Just minutes ago, Les Miles announced he is making a change at the top of his offensive staff.

There has been a lot of talk and discussion about RPOs in the Kansas offense. Well, get ready because Kansas fans are about to see what it looks like on a consistent basis.

The Jayhawks best offensive performance was against Boston College. It was also the game where they ran the most RPOs. After the game Carter Stanley credited Dearmon with working with him in the RPO game.

Miles hired Dearmon from Bethel College where they led all of college football in offense in 2018. They scored 55 points which was the most in NAIA and at all levels.

Dearmon spent two seasons with Gus Malzahn at Auburn where he was a running backs and wide receivers analyst.

One Power Five assistant told me before the season Dearmon will have a chance sometime soon to show what he can do.

“He’s very creative and very intelligent when it comes to offense,” said one college coach familiar with Dearmon. “He will get an opportunity at this level soon.”

The move comes at the right time with a bye-week. This will give Dearmon a chance to meet with the offense and get everyone on the same page. Before the staff goes out on the road recruiting, they will have three days of practice.

Dearmon will be able to meet with the quarterbacks and have a head start getting his system in place before they start preparations for Texas next week.

It should be fun to see what changes Dearmon can bring to the offense. Miles wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed in what Dearmon can do and knew the ideas that were going in place.

Over the last six games Dearmon wasn’t allowed to wear the headsets and make any major decisions. Now he will get that chance. If things play out from what I have heard from other college coaches Miles may be on to something here. He may have found the next young star in the coaching profession.

The Big 12 is a conference known for offensive play. There are a lot of creative minds in the league and Dearmon should fit right in.

There will be a change in the offense. Remember, give him some time. The best coaches have to get their system in place. It will be exciting to see what he can do as the new offensive coordinator.