Column: Lance Leipold is the right coach, needs time and support
The other day I bumped into an old friend who is a long-time Jayhawk football fan. We got to talking about the football program and he point blank asked.
“Do you really like the Leipold hire as much as you say?”
I told him after following the recruiting, attending camps in the summer, talking with several people, and through fall camp I like the hire even better than I did to begin with.
His next question came right out.
“How many games will we win this year?”
That’s the loaded question every Kansas football fan wants to know with the season less than two weeks away from kicking off.
And the answer is not short or simple. I gave the long-winded explanation that I am not judging Leipold and his staff by wins his first year. You just can’t. He and his staff took over a program as the players were getting ready to finish up exams and leave for summer break.
They got a late start. The Big 12 is going to be a much-improved conference from last year. I recently had Phil Steele on our podcast, who is one of the nation’s top college football experts. Steele said he expects all of KU’s Big 12 opponents to be better than they were last year. He believes the Big 12 has nine, bowl-caliber teams.
This year I will judge Leipold and his staff on more than what the win column shows.
I have covered Kansas football for 22 years and seen more than most. I have seen some of the good with a lot of the bad. I remember watching Mark Mangino’s teams his first year. You could see throughout the season they got better. You could tell they were well-coached. Their players were in the right spots. They played with effort. They just had to develop players in their program.
In 1988 the first home game I attended to watch Glen Mason’s team play in his first year was against New Mexico State. KU lost that game to a bad New Mexico State team who finished with one win that season. Over the rest of the year, I remember Mason’s team continued to fight and show improvement.
Both Mason’s and Mangino’s programs would continually get better over time. It wasn’t overnight.
If you follow our site it is no secret I was pushing for Lance Leipold the very first coaching search update I published. I have said it numerous times on our podcast. This program will go in the right direction under his leadership.
Leipold said if you play solid football you will look up and find yourself in competitive games with an opportunity going into the fourth quarter. That’s how I will judge this year’s team. Wins do matter and they will matter. But Leipold and his staff have to build a culture and a ground floor first. They are doing that.
Last year the Jayhawks were outscored 317-96 in Big 12 games. In five of the eight conference games they gave up 47 points or more. The improvement can come from being more competitive and slicing some of those blowouts into closer games.
Maybe pull off an upset or two.
I can tell being around the program the steps are being put in place to build it the right way. That does not always mean fast.
The best thing KU fans can do is get behind the program and give support. They have heard that before. A lot. Leipold has shown he can turn programs around and he has a good staff in place. I have been behind the hire since day one. I believe he will turn the program around, but he will need the time and support.