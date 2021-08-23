Column: Lance Leipold is the right coach, needs time and support

The other day I bumped into an old friend who is a long-time Jayhawk football fan. We got to talking about the football program and he point blank asked.

“Do you really like the Leipold hire as much as you say?”

I told him after following the recruiting, attending camps in the summer, talking with several people, and through fall camp I like the hire even better than I did to begin with.

His next question came right out.

“How many games will we win this year?”

That’s the loaded question every Kansas football fan wants to know with the season less than two weeks away from kicking off.

And the answer is not short or simple. I gave the long-winded explanation that I am not judging Leipold and his staff by wins his first year. You just can’t. He and his staff took over a program as the players were getting ready to finish up exams and leave for summer break.

They got a late start. The Big 12 is going to be a much-improved conference from last year. I recently had Phil Steele on our podcast, who is one of the nation’s top college football experts. Steele said he expects all of KU’s Big 12 opponents to be better than they were last year. He believes the Big 12 has nine, bowl-caliber teams.

This year I will judge Leipold and his staff on more than what the win column shows.