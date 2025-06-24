Coming off his official visit, Kohl Rosario commits to Kansas

On Tuesday morning, shooting guard Kohl Rosario signed a financial aid agreement to play basketball at Kansas.
Kansas conducted a Zoom call with talented big man Paul Mbiya on Monday
Colton McComb is coming off a big week including an offer from the Jayhawks. He talks about his recruiting.
The 2025 Portal Tracker has been updated on JayhawkSlant.com. For the very latest, come inside.
Lucas Smalls-Allen completed his official visit to Kansas and narrowed his choices to two schools.
