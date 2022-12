The Jayhawks have landed another big, local prospect in Jaden Hamm. He's one of the top players in the state and just minutes ago announced his commitment to KU.

Eudora head coach Drew Steffen called him a leader and a good enough athlete he could play offense or defense at the division one level.

Here is a closer look at Steffen's commitment, what it means to Kansas, and some great comments from Steffen.

