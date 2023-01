It looked like the Jayhawks were finished in the early portion of the transfer portal. But that changed when they made a run at Dylan McDuffie, who entered the transfer portal. Jayhawk Slant has learned McDuffie is on campus will go through spring football.

When McDuffie first entered the portal, he had offers from Georgia Tech, Duke, Oklahoma State, Virginia and other programs. McDuffie committed to another school earlier this month, but the KU coaches were able to flip him late in the process.

We take a closer look at the news and why the connections with the Kansas coaching staff played a big part in landing McDuffie.

COMMITMENT BREAKDOWN: McDuffie arrives at KU, what it means