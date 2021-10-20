Commitment breakdown: Kansas lands Ernest Udeh

Kansas added yet another marquee name to its 2022 class on Wednesday, when the Jayhawks landed the commitment of Rivals150 center Ernest Udeh, the No. 29 player in the 2022 class. Below Rivals.com examines what the Jayhawks are getting and what it means for the future of Bill Self’s program.





WHAT KANSAS IS GETTING

Udeh’s name has long been on the recruiting radar, but he saw his stock soar this summer playing with Southeast Elite on the adidas 3SSB circuit. The 6-foot-10 center plays even bigger than his massive frame due to a wingspan that exceeds his height. That said, he’s not just a bully under the glass. Udeh possesses plus athleticism, which he uses in the post but also when it comes to impacting games on the glass. He was a walking double-double this summer and proved himself against other top-flight bigs. So while he may not give you much in terms of shooting from distance, he has some finesse around the bucket and finishes with both creativity and regularity. A willing defender, Udeh’s size and athleticism allow him to change and block shots on the defensive end.



WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE JAYHAWKS

KU’s fourth commitment of the 2022 class is also its fourth four-star prospect, one more than the program landed last cycle. Udeh checks in at No. 29 in the Rivals150, making him the second highest-rated commitment in the Jayhawks’ class behind guard MJ Rice, who sits on the verge of five-status at No. 23. The Jayhawks seem to be climbing back toward recruiting at the level they did prior to the NCAA investigation that cast a bit of a dark cloud over the program. Bill Self’s bunch could receive yet another boost of momentum should they perform at the level most expect this season.



