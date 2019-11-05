Thompson will announce his college commitment at 11am EST at his Booker T. Washington High School. He will choose between Kansas , North Carolina, Oklahoma , and Oklahoma State.

The end has come for Bryce Thompson. The five-star guard just narrowed his school list to a final four earlier this week and next Tuesday, November 12, he will make his college decision.

A five-star, top-20 guard in the 2020 class, Thompson has taken official visits to each of his finalists this fall. Connections to all four are not in short supply. His father played for UNC assistant Steve Robinson for two year at Tulsa, and then for a year under Kansas’ Bill Self.

The in-state programs have kept Thompson a top priority in recent years. Oklahoma, a program that he will visit tonight, already holds the commitment from his travel teammate, Trey Phipps, and view Thompson as the type of talent that they can build around similar to that of Trae Young three years ago.

Oklahoma State, a program that he will visit tomorrow, November 6, has remained a top suitor of his over the past two years. Already holding the commitment from Rondel Walker, and heavily involved for Cade Cunningham and JT Thor, the Cowboys could end the fall with one of its best classes in school history.

Regarded as one of the top scorers in America, Thompson is a 6-foot-4 shot maker that can play either guard spot. He is the seventh best shooting guard in the 2020 class, and the 19th rated prospect nationally.