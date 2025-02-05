Connections to the program helped Keyan Burnett sign with KU

With the loss of three tight ends to graduation it was important to find a quality player in the transfer portal for Kansas.
They used past connections and did a good job recruiting Keyan Burnett and signed him from Arizona. Last season Burnett started four games for the Wildcats and entered the transfer portal in December. There were several schools in pursuit before he narrowed his choices to Kansas and UCLA.
“It ultimately came down to those two schools for me,” Burnett said. “I was blessed in the portal. I had about 25 schools offer me.”
Burnett could have stayed closed to home and played for UCLA. But it was the relationship his family had with Kansas General Manager Rob Ianello and meeting other players and staff.
His father, Chester, played linebacker at Arizona when Ianello was on the coaching staff in 1995-97. The Jayhawks had an inside track when the recruiting started.
“Coach Ianello was amazing,” Burnett said. “He did a great job of showing me and my family everything KU has to offer, and his relationship with my dad is always cool to have.”
Offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski and tight ends coach Matt Lubick were involved with the recruiting process and met with him during the official visit.
“Coach Lubick and Zebrowski both said they are excited to work with me and want to have me involved in all aspects,” he said.
He met with several players to hear their experiences in the Kansas program. On his visit he spent time around quarterback Jalon Daniels and tight end Deshawn Hanika.
“I would say the entire culture and atmosphere of the team stood out,” Burnett said. “I really connected well with Jalon and Deshawn and the coaches. The team is definitely headed in the right direction and that's something I want to be part of.”
He took the same feeling away from the coaching staff that he did with the players.
“I really got a chance to see the drive and excitement behind these coaches and play-callers,” he said. “Everyone loves to work, and they love being in the building. It seems like they are looking to continue to build the offense and I'm excited to help.”
Burnett was a four-star recruit in high school and Rivals rated him the 11th best tight end in the country. After his career at Arizona, he is ready to finish his final season as a Jayhawk.
“It is the biggest blessing,” he said. “The entire portal world is crazy these days and for me to come out of it knowing I made the right choice is phenomenal.”