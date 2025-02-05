Connections to the program helped Keyan Burnett sign with KU

With the loss of three tight ends to graduation it was important to find a quality player in the transfer portal for Kansas.

They used past connections and did a good job recruiting Keyan Burnett and signed him from Arizona. Last season Burnett started four games for the Wildcats and entered the transfer portal in December. There were several schools in pursuit before he narrowed his choices to Kansas and UCLA.

“It ultimately came down to those two schools for me,” Burnett said. “I was blessed in the portal. I had about 25 schools offer me.”

Burnett could have stayed closed to home and played for UCLA. But it was the relationship his family had with Kansas General Manager Rob Ianello and meeting other players and staff.

His father, Chester, played linebacker at Arizona when Ianello was on the coaching staff in 1995-97. The Jayhawks had an inside track when the recruiting started.

“Coach Ianello was amazing,” Burnett said. “He did a great job of showing me and my family everything KU has to offer, and his relationship with my dad is always cool to have.”