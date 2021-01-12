JayhawkSlant - Conrad Hawley picks Kansas, will enroll early

Conrad Hawley maintained he wanted to be patient and not rush the recruiting process. On Tuesday Hawley announced his verbal commitment to Kansas.

Now, he might change pace and not be so patient and start rushing about what he might take to college.

Along with his announcement that he was giving his word to the Jayhawks, also came he fact he will enroll in January and go through spring football.

“I had been set to graduate early since my junior year,” Hawley said. “It's something I've always wanted to do. And I feel like I did it for a reason and that reason and opportunity presented itself.”

Hawley can use the early arrival to continue to improve on his game and compete for a starting spot. As a junior he weighed 174 pounds and this year played at 220. He hopes to continue the improvement physically and get a head start learning the offense.

“I was extremely, extremely excited to hear,” he said of arriving early. “If you give me four months in the weight room and on the field and time to develop with my new teammates, sit in the film room, and be in there whenever I want and watch as much as I can, then that's all I can ask. It's like heaven on earth. It's what I'm born to do.”

Kansas has been targeting the quarterback for a long time. In the end they won him over with the relationships he built with the coaching staff that started with offensive quality coach Travis Partridge.

“He’s followed me since I was younger,” Hawley said. “And he's always had my back and he's always pushed for me. I've developed a great relationship with him. He's my right-hand man.”

Hawley’s film quickly moved up the chain of command and found its way to offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon’s desk.