JayhawkSlant - Conrad Hawley talks about first Power Five offer from Kansas

Conrad Hawley got a big week started off with his first Power Five offer.

On Monday, the quarterback from Ray-Pec earned an offer from the Kansas coaching staff. He picked the offer up shortly before football practice where he is preparing for the state title game.

“I'm just taking it in,” he said about the offer. “I'm thankful for the opportunity, because this is something that I've worked really hard for. A lot of people have invested their time into me and their resources.

“It's starting to come to fruition, but I know that I have to still keep working and keeping my goals and winning the state championship with my team and then playing well in college, wherever I go.”

The Kansas offer didn’t come out of thin air. The staff has been watching Hawley for some time and kept a close eye on him during his senior season.

“Ever since my junior year, they've been reaching out to me and told me that they liked my film,” he said. “I was supposed to go on a visit up there and they were supposed to come watch me throw as well in the spring. But it didn't happen because of COVID. So, they told me they would let my senior year play out.”