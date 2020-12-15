JayhawkSlant - Conrad Hawley will be patient, talks Simone Award

The Kansas coaches will likely wrap up most of their class this week. In recruiting there is always an open scholarship or a player that coaches will wait on after signing day.

For the Jayhawks that player appears to be Conrad Hawley.

The quarterback from Ray-Pec didn’t start picking up heavy college interest until later in the season. He led his team to the state championship and recently won the Simone Award.

The Kansas coaches are putting a lot of effort and giving their pitch to Hawley. On Sunday he had a long, virtual visit with the entire staff.

“It went really, really well,” he said. “I talked with the academic people and the coaches. They talked to me about academics and stuff like that. And I got set up with like what my plan would be all that stuff, so that went well.”

The experience resembled what an official visit would look like. Hawley talked to people in different departments and of course, spent time talking football with the coaches.

“I got to sit down and talk some ball with Coach Dearmon and Coach Partridge,” he said. “They showed me the offense and showed me what exactly I would be doing. And so that was awesome, and then I got to view the player development staff. They were telling me about how they would develop me as a man and a lot of other stuff.”