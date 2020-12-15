JayhawkSlant - Conrad Hawley will be patient, talks Simone Award

Conrad Hawley will be patient, talks Simone Award
The Kansas coaches will likely wrap up most of their class this week. In recruiting there is always an open scholarship or a player that coaches will wait on after signing day.
For the Jayhawks that player appears to be Conrad Hawley.
The quarterback from Ray-Pec didn’t start picking up heavy college interest until later in the season. He led his team to the state championship and recently won the Simone Award.
The Kansas coaches are putting a lot of effort and giving their pitch to Hawley. On Sunday he had a long, virtual visit with the entire staff.
“It went really, really well,” he said. “I talked with the academic people and the coaches. They talked to me about academics and stuff like that. And I got set up with like what my plan would be all that stuff, so that went well.”
The experience resembled what an official visit would look like. Hawley talked to people in different departments and of course, spent time talking football with the coaches.
“I got to sit down and talk some ball with Coach Dearmon and Coach Partridge,” he said. “They showed me the offense and showed me what exactly I would be doing. And so that was awesome, and then I got to view the player development staff. They were telling me about how they would develop me as a man and a lot of other stuff.”
The visit went almost two hours and his parents participated in it with him.
“My family was on the call with me,” Hawley said. “It went really well, and we all sat down, and we talked together. And then, when questions would come up, they would ask me questions. It just went really well.”
“What stood out to me was just the structure they had set up for me, and how they made it really feel like they wanted me. They gave me the blueprint of what my four years would be like, and all the goals and objectives they have for me. I was really appreciative of that.”
Two days before the virtual visit Hawley won the Simone Award which is awarded to the top player in Kansas City.
“It was awesome,” he said. “I'm extremely thankful and honored to be a part of the Simone family now. I'm very blessed. I worked really, hard with my teammates and my coaches. We accomplished our goals this year, and they put me in every situation to be successful. It was one of the best days of my life and it was just another day to mark off a remarkable year.”
With the early signing period just 24 hours away Hawley wants to wait before making a decision. He has time and there are more schools entering the picture. Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri are the early candidates and now Vanderbilt and Florida State have joined in. Northern Iowa was on his early list, but he said he is focusing bigger schools.
“I still think I'm going to wait,” he said. “I think that I'm going to end up waiting and seeing what happens. I don't think I'm ready to sign or commit yet within these next couple of days.
“I think that I'm going to wait until after the period and see what happens, because kids de-commit, people flip flop all around the country, and spots open up. So, I'm going see what happens there. I'm going to end up ultimately choosing a place that wants me the most.”
