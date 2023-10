Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 ranked player in the 2024 class, was originally scheduled to visit Kansas this weekend, but that visit will no longer take place. However, the staff still has plans to entertain several recruits for Late Night in the Phog. Five-star big man commit Flory Bidunga and four-star small forward Rakease Passmore are scheduled to be in Lawrence this weekend.

