Cooper Lovelace breaks down Kansas offer, upcoming visits

When Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs visited Butler County to evaluate the offensive line, he left extended two scholarship offers last night.

One of those offers went to Cooper Lovelace, who has visited Kansas several times.

Lovelace is an interesting story after only playing one year of high school football at Shawnee Mission East. He went to Butler County where he developed into a division one lineman. During that time, he has studied a lot about the game and treats it as a business.

“I live for football,” Lovelace said. “I mean I don't party. I don't go out much. I try to get in six hours of NFL game pass a week, especially in the off season. That's normally what my weekend is. I don't really do much besides football. I guess the reason why I can do it and especially being in JUCO, if you don't love it you won't last, I promise you that.”

Since his high school days, he has put an emphasis on his body, staying in shape, and getting stronger.

“I think it was just my drive to be successful is really what's done it now,” Lovelace said. “I've made a full body transformation since high school. I’ve grown a couple inches, gained 20, 30 pounds but look thinner. So, it has been good weight and I move a lot better.”

Lovelace recalled a recent visit to Rice when they were scheduled to go to Top Golf. Instead, he wanted to learn more about the football program.

“I skipped that,” he said. “I told them to cancel it so I can go talk to the strength coach for 90 minutes and obviously they were fully supportive. I wanted to hear more about their program instead of going to Top Golf.”

In January there was a buzz going around social media where Lovelace showed how flexible he was for a player 6-foot-5, 300 pounds.