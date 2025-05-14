Cooper Moore’s competitive intensity key in strong sophomore season

Right-hander Cooper Moore has developed into a consistent weekend starter for Kansas. Moore brought home Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors following a career-best start, tossing eight innings of one-run ball while striking out a career-high 10 BYU Cougars.

Moore brings intensity to the mound with every start. He’d be the first to describe his game as competitive, and he feeds off that competitiveness. Moore said he credits his competitive mindset to being under-recruited out of high school.

“I’m a pretty fiery guy and I like competition,” Moore said. “That’s what I feed off of, and I know that coming out here every day and working, I know I've got to be better than my competition. I haven’t always been the highest-recruited guy or anything, so I think that’s part of having a chip on my shoulder.”

After appearing in 29 games out of the bullpen as a freshman, Moore has transitioned seamlessly into being a weekend starter. The workload hasn’t been an issue, with Moore averaging over six innings per start and throwing over 100 pitches on six occasions.

“I’ve been feeling really good, actually,” Moore said. “It’s been weird because I thought it would take a lot more toll on my body, which it does for the three days after I pitch. It feels like I got hit by a bus, but once I get into Jeff and get right in the training room, everything goes back to normal, and I’m ready to go day of pitching.”