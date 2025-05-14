Cooper Moore’s competitive intensity key in strong sophomore season

Right-hander Cooper Moore has developed into a consistent weekend starter for Kansas. Moore brought home Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors following a career-best start, tossing eight innings of one-run ball while striking out a career-high 10 BYU Cougars.
Moore brings intensity to the mound with every start. He’d be the first to describe his game as competitive, and he feeds off that competitiveness. Moore said he credits his competitive mindset to being under-recruited out of high school.
“I’m a pretty fiery guy and I like competition,” Moore said. “That’s what I feed off of, and I know that coming out here every day and working, I know I've got to be better than my competition. I haven’t always been the highest-recruited guy or anything, so I think that’s part of having a chip on my shoulder.”
After appearing in 29 games out of the bullpen as a freshman, Moore has transitioned seamlessly into being a weekend starter. The workload hasn’t been an issue, with Moore averaging over six innings per start and throwing over 100 pitches on six occasions.
“I’ve been feeling really good, actually,” Moore said. “It’s been weird because I thought it would take a lot more toll on my body, which it does for the three days after I pitch. It feels like I got hit by a bus, but once I get into Jeff and get right in the training room, everything goes back to normal, and I’m ready to go day of pitching.”
Head coach Dan Fitzgerald will tell you that innings pitched is the most important stat for a starting rotation. It allows the bullpen to deal with much less of a workload to remain fresh throughout the season. Dominic Voegele and Moore have been able to work deep into games often, a compliment to their athleticism and competitiveness.
“Every pitcher thinks they can hit here, Dom and Coop can... they’re both really good athletes,” Fitzgerald said. “As good as those two are pitching-wise, they’re that good competitively, and mentally they’re that tough.”
Moore has played a lot of different roles over his baseball career, pitching as both a starter and reliever in college while also catching during high school. His experience last year as a reliever has helped him make going deep into games a priority.
“I’m really proud of the guys in the bullpen for coming out and competing every day. I was in that position last year, and it’s not easy,” Moore said. “It’s hard mentally and it’s hard physically, and I’m really proud of those guys. It makes me want to give them more of a break if I can, so going out there, going seven, eight innings is awesome.”
Moore’s experience as a position player has shaped his approach on the mound. He’s not afraid to fill up the zone and attack hitters, holding a 1.8 walks per nine innings this season. Moore has experience making different types of throws and can tap into a hitter’s approach at the plate.
“When you’re playing a position, you gotta make throws from a lot of different angles, and I think that helps with pitching a lot because I had a strong arm behind the plate and I was able to put it on the bag,” Moore said. “Transferring to the mound, it really helped me a lot because I’m able to dominate the zone. I know what hitters are looking for most of the time because I was a catcher, and so it really helps to dominate the zone and throw strikes when I want.”