Corbin Allen signs with Kansas

Kansas City combo guard Corbin Allen has signed a financial aid agreement to play men's basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced today. Allen will join the Jayhawks as a freshman for the 2025-26 season.

"Corbin will be a nice addition to our program," Self said. "He had a great high school career at Oak Park and has been well-coached by our own Kansas alum Sherron Collins. We feel Corbin can be a contributor in time, and we look forward to helping him develop and watching his progress."

Coached by Collins at Oak Park High School the past two seasons, Allen, 6-foot-6, 175 pounds, is a two-time winner of the DiRenna Award, which goes to the top high school player in the Kansas City area. Allen is a three-time all-state first team selection and was the first player in Oak Park High School history to surpass 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career.

This past season, Allen led Oak Park to the Missouri Class 6 State title as the Northmen posted a 31-1 record. Allen averaged 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in 2024-25.

As a junior at Oak Park, Allen averaged 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals. In 2023-24, Collins' first season as Oak Park head coach, the Northmen posted a 27-5 record and advanced to the Missouri Class 6 State Tournament semifinals.

Allen becomes the fourth high school signee for Kansas, joining Darryn Peterson, Samis Calderon, and Bryson Tiller. Tiller joined the KU team as a redshirt in January. Kansas' spring transfer portal signees include Melvin Council Jr. (St. Bonaventure), Jayden Dawson (Loyola Chicago), and Tre White (Illinois).