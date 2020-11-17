JayhawkSlant - Corey Robinson liked the energy from the KU coaches

One of the top areas of focus for the Kansas staff was offensive line. On Tuesday afternoon Corey Robinson became the fourth commitment added to the board on the offensive line.

Robinson, a 6-foot-5, 275 pound prospect from Roswell, Ga., called the coaches and gave them a verbal commitment.

“I was sitting at the table with my dad and I called Coach Eargle to let him know that Kansas is the place I want to be,” Robinson said. “He was really excited, and he went and got Coach Miles and he was really excited as well. They told the rest of the coaching staff and I could hear everybody cheering in the background. It was a really cool experience.”

The Jayhawks offered Robinson last week after watching his game film and things took off from there. Eargle was the lead recruiter and Robinson liked the message he relayed during the recruiting.

“He told me they are going to grind and work hard to be successful,” Robinson said of Eargle “He believes that I would be a good piece to add to what they're trying to do. I liked his energy a lot. He told me right off the bat he liked my film and the way I play.”

Robinson is having a great senior season. He didn’t allow a sack until the eighth game of the year from his left tackle spot.