JayhawkSlant - Corey Robinson picks up morning offer from Kansas

“It feels amazing,” he said of the KU offer. “There's nothing better. I'm truly blessed to be in this place and have this opportunity. Every day I was hoping and praying, and making sure I'm giving my best effort in every practice and every lift that I'm doing to make sure I can be in this spot.”

Kansas is the first Power Five school to extend an offer to Robinson. He has several other division one schools on his list, but not from Power Five.

“Coach Eargle reached out to my head coach, Coach Prewett and told him that he liked my film a lot,” Robinson said. “He wanted to make sure we're talking and staying in close contact. And recently, we started talking a lot more. We were on the phone this morning and that's when he delivered the great news, they were offering me.”

This morning Robinson was on a phone call with Kansas recruiting coordinator Josh Eargle when he got some good news.

The Kansas coaches and Corey Robinson have been talking for some time. Robinson said he was scheduled to visit Lawrence for junior day last spring until it was canceled.

Robinson is 6-foot-5, weighs 275 pounds, and has a 7-foot wingspan. He has all the attributes that college recruiters look for, but it was his film evaluation that stood out to Eargle and the Kansas coaches.

“He said he likes that I play nasty,” Robinson said. “I play hard, and I finish every block. I try and put everybody into the ground, no matter what's going on the field. He said he could tell I play with passion and have a true love for the game. He's seen also how I put on weight from season to season, and he can see a lot of potential.”

He’s put on 20 pounds since last season and can still carry more weight with his frame. The Kansas coaches watched his film after his junior year and wanted to see how he would progress.

He didn't give up a sack until the seventh game this season.

Their offer gives him more to think about since he could be making a decision in the near future.

“Right now, with the season coming to an end, I'm thinking about making a decision pretty soon,” he said. “And this (KU offer) is just now a big, big, big option for me to look at and I'm excited.”

When he narrows his list down and makes his decision, Robinson wants to find a college that helps him succeed in football and life after.

“One of the biggest things that I am looking for is a school where I feel like they have a coaching staff that is pushing players into developing that winning mentality,” he said. “By talking to Coach Eargle, I could definitely tell that is coming.

“I wanted to be able to go to a school where the degree meant something, and Kansas definitely has that.”