JayhawkSlant - Corey Robinson ready to report physically and mentally

The Kansas coaches liked the athleticism of Corey Robinson when they offered him a scholarship. The belief was he quickly grow into a Big 12 offensive tackle.

When he picked up the offer, he was 6-foot-5, 270 pounds and has already added weight to his frame.

“Every morning I’m in the gym and then on the field after school each day,” Robinson said. “Then back to the gym again. I'm just trying to get ready for school. That date's coming up real soon and I want to be ready.”

Robinson said he is currently weighing 285 pounds and plans to report to campus close to 290. He has worked hard in the off-season to add good weight.

“I do legs every Monday, and Wednesday, and Saturdays,” he said. “I do upper body every Tuesday and Thursday. I do a lot of like o-line specific type lifts. So, for chest it's a lot of incline benches and I'll turn it at the top. Bench press, of course, a lot of push type lifts.

“That’s so I can make sure that punch is straight, and I can be explosive and powerful with my hands. With legs, again, it's a lot of explosive stuff. I’m doing lifts to help me be more mobile and get a fire off, off the ball and be ready.”