 JayhawkSlant - Corey Robinson ready to report physically and mentally
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-06 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Corey Robinson ready to report physically and mentally

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

The Kansas coaches liked the athleticism of Corey Robinson when they offered him a scholarship. The belief was he quickly grow into a Big 12 offensive tackle.

When he picked up the offer, he was 6-foot-5, 270 pounds and has already added weight to his frame.

“Every morning I’m in the gym and then on the field after school each day,” Robinson said. “Then back to the gym again. I'm just trying to get ready for school. That date's coming up real soon and I want to be ready.”

Robinson said he is currently weighing 285 pounds and plans to report to campus close to 290. He has worked hard in the off-season to add good weight.

“I do legs every Monday, and Wednesday, and Saturdays,” he said. “I do upper body every Tuesday and Thursday. I do a lot of like o-line specific type lifts. So, for chest it's a lot of incline benches and I'll turn it at the top. Bench press, of course, a lot of push type lifts.

“That’s so I can make sure that punch is straight, and I can be explosive and powerful with my hands. With legs, again, it's a lot of explosive stuff. I’m doing lifts to help me be more mobile and get a fire off, off the ball and be ready.”

Robinson has added 15 pounds and is ready to report to campus in June
Robinson has added 15 pounds and is ready to report to campus in June (Rivals.com)

The focus has not just been in the gym. Robinson said he is also getting prepared mentally to be ready for June workouts when he arrives on campus.

“Yes sir, as much as it is physical, it's a very mental game,” he said. “I'm mentally prepared for it, to get there and get to work. I'm going to make sure I'm in the best shape I can be in. I'm ready to go. I'm not scared. I'm not nervous or anything. I'm ready to get to work.”

It has been well-documented how close the 2021 recruiting class is. With the pandemic they held a lot of chats and Zoom calls during the process. They couldn’t visit campus and meet each other and stuck together through the coaching change.

“We've all spoken about just sticking together and making sure that at the end of the day, we all got to make sure we come ready to play,” he said. “We can only control what we can control and that's where our minds at right now. We’re just all working and trying to be ready and put something good on the field.”

Robinson was on a Zoom call with Lance Leipold the day he arrived in Lawrence to accept the head coaching job.

“He seems like a really cool coach and a really cool guy,” Robinson said. “I was really excited to get to talk to him and for him to just get the job that day and want to talk to us the same day, it spoke volumes to I think me though, just for type of coach that he is. I knew that he was serious, and I think he'll be able to help us get some more wins. So, I was excited about that.”

