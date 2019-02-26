“It was good being around coach Hull again,” Wren said. “I talked with him for a while along with Coach Miles. I really enjoyed it.”

When it comes to speed no recruit was on KU’s campus this weekend faster than Corey Wren . The speedster from John Curtis in Louisiana took an unofficial visit to Lawrence over the weekend.

It has been well-documented the Jayhawks roster has been building the number of players from Louisiana over the years. Wren noticed the number of Louisiana players on the roster and has talked to some of them before his visit.

He also talked with Ashaad Clayton during the visit.

“I was able to talk with Mike Lee at school before I got there,” Wren said. “They are all excited about the (Louisiana) pipeline. I also spoke with Shaddie (Clayton) while we were there. So you know, it's exciting to see the Louisiana players.”

Wren said he had a good one-one-one conversation with Miles in his office. He called the Jayhawks coach laid back.

He made the visit with his father and driving back home he got a chance to hear what his thoughts were about the visit.

“He really enjoyed it,” he said of his father. “You know, at first he didn’t know what to expect at KU but once he got up there, he met the staff, the coaches, saw the facility, and they now they're very high on our list right.”

Wren’s offer list has already grown since he got back from his visit. He picked up offers from Mississippi State and Arizona on Monday. He held offers from Florida State, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Kentucky, West Virginia and many others.

One reason college recruiters are taking a hard look at Wren is his game-breaking speed. Last month he ran the fastest 60 at the LSU State Indoor and is the defending state champion.

He plans to visit Arizona State in mid-March and will take everything from there and see how it goes. When it comes to choosing a school, he’s taking the advice he got from Hull.

“Coach Hull told me this advice a long time ago, when he started recruiting me,” Wren said. “He told me to look for loyalty. And that's all I'm going looking for with the schools is loyalty. That’s what I am looking at and having a great relationship with the coaches.”

Wren said he will release his top eight schools in the upcoming days, and it looks like the Jayhawks should make the list.

“They are in my top three right now,” he said.