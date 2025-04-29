Counsell powers Kansas to win over Missouri in Buck O’Neil Classic

Brady Counsell propelled Kansas’ offense with a 2-for-4 day and a career-high five RBI en route to a 9-3 Jayhawk win over Missouri on Tuesday night at Hoglund Ballpark. The Jayhawks won their ninth straight, improving to 36-10, as they did most of their scoring early against the Tigers, who have now lost eight in a row.

Tuesday’s game was also host to the fourth annual Buck O’Neil Classic at Kansas. The Jayhawks donned Kansas City Monarch-inspired uniforms while honoring the Negro Leagues. Kansas took a trip to the Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas City earlier this year to learn some of the history.

“You can’t walk through the hallways of that building and not be impacted on, certainly on a level of understanding baseball history, but also on a very deep and profound level of a dark part of American history, but also some unbelievably awesome sacrifices that were made for us to enjoy the game that we play,” Dan Fitzgerald said after the game.

Kansas took its traditional midweek approach against the Tigers with a bullpen game. The Jayhawks used seven pitchers to cover the game, with Manning West and Dalton Smith tossing scoreless outings. Alex Breckheimer came into the game in a high-leverage spot in the seventh, with Eric Lin closing out the game.

“In college baseball, I think there are times where you have designated closer, and we’ve certainly used Breck in that role, we’ve used Eric in that role to close out games,” Fitzgerald said. “Mega confidence in both of them.”

The Jayhawks, who have stolen just 16 bases all year, swiped four bags on the evening.