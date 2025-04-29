Counsell powers Kansas to win over Missouri in Buck O’Neil Classic

Brady Counsell propelled Kansas’ offense with a 2-for-4 day and a career-high five RBI en route to a 9-3 Jayhawk win over Missouri on Tuesday night at Hoglund Ballpark. The Jayhawks won their ninth straight, improving to 36-10, as they did most of their scoring early against the Tigers, who have now lost eight in a row.
Tuesday’s game was also host to the fourth annual Buck O’Neil Classic at Kansas. The Jayhawks donned Kansas City Monarch-inspired uniforms while honoring the Negro Leagues. Kansas took a trip to the Negro Leagues Museum in Kansas City earlier this year to learn some of the history.
“You can’t walk through the hallways of that building and not be impacted on, certainly on a level of understanding baseball history, but also on a very deep and profound level of a dark part of American history, but also some unbelievably awesome sacrifices that were made for us to enjoy the game that we play,” Dan Fitzgerald said after the game.
Kansas took its traditional midweek approach against the Tigers with a bullpen game. The Jayhawks used seven pitchers to cover the game, with Manning West and Dalton Smith tossing scoreless outings. Alex Breckheimer came into the game in a high-leverage spot in the seventh, with Eric Lin closing out the game.
“In college baseball, I think there are times where you have designated closer, and we’ve certainly used Breck in that role, we’ve used Eric in that role to close out games,” Fitzgerald said. “Mega confidence in both of them.”
The Jayhawks, who have stolen just 16 bases all year, swiped four bags on the evening.
Missouri took a momentary lead after Kaden Peer hit a solo home run in the top of the first. The Jayhawks' offense quickly got rolling in the bottom frame, with Counsell hitting a line-drive three-run home run to put Kansas ahead following a Tiger error.
“I just got some good pitches to hit, had a good game plan going into that first at-bat,” Counsell said. “Got a good pitch to hit and put it out of the park.”
Kansas got production throughout its entire lineup, with the eight and nine-hole hitters combining to extend the Jayhawks’ lead in the second. Sawyer Smith led off the inning with a bloop double before Ian Francis singled him home.
“No matter where we are, we can score a bunch of runs instantly,” Counsell said. “Doesn’t have to be the middle of the order, doesn’t have to be the top of the order. The bottom of the order came up big today, and it was obviously what helped us win the game.”
Counsell worked a long at-bat before coming through to extend Kansas’ lead in the fourth. He fouled off three straight pitches, then shot a liner over the pitcher’s head to score two runs to make it a 6-2 game.
The two teams rolled through the middle innings, with the respective bullpens shutting down the bats. Missouri got a run back in the seventh off Alex Breckheimer, who entered with two outs and a runner on second. Breckheimer hit Jackson Lovich before giving up a run-scoring single to Peer, getting out of the inning with a 6-3 lead.
Kansas got the run right back in the bottom frame. Michael Brooks walked and stole second, then Smith doubled him in to put the Jayhawks' lead back at four, 7-3.
A pair of runners reached for Missouri in the eighth, but Breckheimer got pinch-hitter Cameron Benson to ground out to extinguish the threat.
The Jayhawks added insurance. Kansas loaded the bases before Dariel Osoria cashed in with an RBI single. A second run scored on the play to make it 9-3 after an error allowed pinch runner TJ Williams to score.
Eric Lin came on to close out the game, which he did by striking out two Tigers. The Jayhawks extended their winning streak to nine games with little drama against Missouri.