Craig Young brings a high level of athleticism from Ohio State

“They asked about my daughter, my family and everything. They made sure if this is the place to be, that they helped me set up a point with my daughter. It was just a great fit and what I wanted to do.”

“It just the coaches just being real, you know what I'm saying?” Young said. “It wasn't like how it was when I was recruited when I was 18 and fresh out of high school. They came with real things, and it wasn't all about football there.

Last weekend he took an official visit to Kansas.

Young is transferring from Ohio State, where he played in all 12 games this year for the Buckeyes.

The Jayhawks use the Hawk position on defense for an athletic player who can play in space. On Monday night the Jayhawks picked up a commitment from Craig Young, who has the ideal style of game to play a position like the Hawk.

Young said it was important he found a good place for him and his daughter Khodi. He got a good feel for where the program is headed under Lance Leipold and built a good relationship with Chris Simpson.

“Getting to know them was great,” Young said. “They were great and high character, they showed me what’s real. They showed me what they are building there and everything. The visit was so crazy, and it was so unbelievable. It was just good, and I just attached, and I wanted to be a part of the culture that they are building. I feel like the Jayhawks have a chance to go win.”

Once Young entered the portal the Kansas coaches were on him fast. Simpson did his homework on Young and moved quick.

“He liked how I can run fast, I can cover, and I can cover the tight end,” Young said. “I can cover the running back. I can run with the slot receivers. He said I can be a big physical presence.”

Young is 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and has the ability to play all over the field. Coming out of high school he won the sectionals in the 100m with a time of 10.7.

He appeared in every game for Ohio State and got his most action of the year in the final home game against Michigan State. Going into the season he was projected as the favorite as the starter at the Bullet position, which is similar to the Hawk for Ohio State.

Young can bring a lot of the experience he learned playing in the Ohio State program to Kansas.

“I learned to play real physical and stopping to run,” he said. “Even though the Big 12 probably doesn't run the ball that much, but when teams do, I'll be stopping it.”