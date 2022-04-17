Craig Young sees lot of improvement with linebackers

“This is my first year back with the linebackers,” Young said. “At Ohio State I was with the DBs.”

At Ohio State he played defensive back at a position called the “Bullet.” That is similar to what the Jayhawks use as their Hawk. It is a hybrid position that can be used in pass or run plays and a cross between a safety and a small linebacker.

“I got offered as a receiver at Ohio State,” Young said. “Some things went on, so I changed my position to defense. It was more comfortable with me. My movement was more comfortable on defense than it was on offense.”

Craig Young should be comfortable playing almost position on the field. In his young career he has moved around on both sides of the ball from the first day Ohio State recruited him.

At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds Young has the potential to play all over the field. In high school he ran a 10.7 100m and has the athleticism to run with receivers or play physical in the run game.

“I think I provide a lot,” he said. “Playing on the edge, shutting the edge down on different teams, being physical with the receivers, guarding receivers, guarding the bigger receivers, being physical, being fast.

“There's a lot of ways where I can help this Kansas defense out. And the guys that I came in with also are great players so I know they can help Kansas defense also, Kansas program in general.”

Young is one of several transfers who arrived at Kansas this January after entering the transfer portal. Along with Eriq Gilyard, Kalon Gervin, and Lonnie Phelps the defense will get a boost from the new players who came in together.

“It's been great,” Young said. “The players that came in here that I came in with, we've been really close since day one, since we came in here. It's just been great because them guys have been balling out, those guys have been killing the whole spring and everything, so it's been great.”

When Young committed to Kansas, he knew the coaches were looking for fast improvements on the defense. Last season the Jayhawks finished last in the conference in scoring defense. He has watched the film from last season and believes the linebackers will be improved.

“I watched some film on the linebackers from last year and they took a big jump than how they were from last year and playing beside them guys, it's been unbelievable,” Young said. “Probably one of the best group of linebackers I've been with personally. Just how they are as a player and as a person and everything.

“They're great people and they are family first people. Those guys are just good dudes and everything. They're going to work hard and give good effort so it's very good to play next to them guys because I know that those guys are going to do their job and do it full speed.”

Young has only been a part of the program for three months but during that time he has been able to experience the changing culture.

“You can see how everything is changing with Coach Leipold,” he said. “Coach Leipold really has us holding everybody accountable. Coach Sleeve is really hard on that. So, we just really focus on just getting better as a player, as a person first because you got to change ourselves in order to change the culture. So, we are just really focused on changing, getting better as a person then falling in as a player to change the culture.”