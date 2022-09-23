Craig Young, Taiwan Berryhill discuss Duke, game with basketball ties
Kansas will put its 3-0 (1-0 Big 12) start to the test on Saturday against Duke (3-0, 0-0 ACC), a matchup you’d more likely guess be taking place on the hardwood than at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
First-year Duke coach Mike Elko has notched three consecutive wins to the start of the year, including a 31-23 road victory at Northwestern. Last season, the Blue Devils finished at 3-9, with one of those wins coming against Kansas in Durham.
But after knocking off two tough opponents on the road, Kansas returns to Lawrence to host Duke in what is expected to be one of the most attended home games for the Jayhawks in recent memory. Kansas linebacker Craig Young said on Wednesday that a combination of fan attention and pre-existing basketball competition makes this one special.
“It means a lot,” Young said. “This starts the battle before the hardwood.
“Winning this game, I feel, is big for our basketball team when they face them (Nov. 15). This game pumps the basketball season, but it’s also a winnable game for our program. Playing these guys on the football field is very exciting. I feel like we should just protect the brand of winning against Duke, it should be good.”
Last week, Kansas overcame an AAC preseason favorite Houston on the road for KU’s first pair of back-to-back road wins for the first time since 2007. The Jayhawks capitalized on 73 penalty yards coughed up by the Cougars to grab a 28-14 lead at halftime after getting down two scores in the first quarter.
Matched with North Carolina A&T, the Blue Devils had a bit more room to breathe. Duke managed 420 yards of total offense against the Aggies. Kansas linebacker Taiwan Berryhill said on Wednesday that there’s some real stability up front.
“I feel like there's like a lot of similarities with the offensive line,” Berryhill said. “They’re big guys that want to come down here to finish the job.”
Duke leads the ACC with six fumble recoveries and just 10 penalties, a step up from last year under Elko’s tighter ship. Starter Riley Leonard (48-66, 723, 5 TD, 2 INT) is also part of the early success and has the mobility to open up his offense when needed.
The clean play from the Blue Devils stood out to Young on film.
“They’re a very disciplined team on both sides of the ball,” Young said. “We’ve got to just stay down, play to our keys, and go about the game plan. It’s a new week, it’s a new game. We’re just trying to be 1-0 again. I feel like, every week, the intensity does go up.”