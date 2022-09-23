Kansas will put its 3-0 (1-0 Big 12) start to the test on Saturday against Duke (3-0, 0-0 ACC), a matchup you’d more likely guess be taking place on the hardwood than at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

First-year Duke coach Mike Elko has notched three consecutive wins to the start of the year, including a 31-23 road victory at Northwestern. Last season, the Blue Devils finished at 3-9, with one of those wins coming against Kansas in Durham.

But after knocking off two tough opponents on the road, Kansas returns to Lawrence to host Duke in what is expected to be one of the most attended home games for the Jayhawks in recent memory. Kansas linebacker Craig Young said on Wednesday that a combination of fan attention and pre-existing basketball competition makes this one special.

“It means a lot,” Young said. “This starts the battle before the hardwood.

“Winning this game, I feel, is big for our basketball team when they face them (Nov. 15). This game pumps the basketball season, but it’s also a winnable game for our program. Playing these guys on the football field is very exciting. I feel like we should just protect the brand of winning against Duke, it should be good.”