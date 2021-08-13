Culture is changing at KU in more than football

The buzzword when Lance Leipold took the job at Kansas was culture.

When you interviewed people that knew him at his previous stops they all said he will change the culture at Kansas.

What has not been talked about as much is the culture Travis Goff is building in the athletic department. The last two weeks I have talked to several people close to the situation and there is a culture change taking place at KU.

I have my thoughts and what I have been hearing in my Friday morning thoughts.

READ: Friday Update: There is a culture happening at KU