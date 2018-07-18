There isn't any lack of contenders who would like to see what Cockburn could do for their team and he's landed somewhere in the area of 30 high major scholarship offers at this point.

“At the end of the day I’m gonna do what I gotta do to help my team win," said Cockburn. "If I have to help them on the defensive end, that’s what I’m going to do. If I have to do it on the offensive end, I’m going to do that. However, I can help them that’s my team.”

A massive 6-foot-10, 300-pounder who plays with an impressive mix of power, aggression and skill that he doesn't get enough credit for, Cockburn didn't let his personal goal of improving his status get in the way of team goals.

Between his junior and senior seasons, center Kofi Cockburn wanted to prove himself as a five-star talent. He's accomplished that and is ready to move on to the next step in his recruitment, cutting his list down.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

At last week's Peach Jam, Cockburn was a popular interview among the assembled media. During one large scrum, he was able to discuss some of the programs recruiting him.

St. John's: “They want me really badly. They are home and as I’ve said before my mom could come watch me. It’s a good look so I’m looking at it.”

South Carolina: “(Frank Martin) just says that he really needs me. He needs me to come in as a freshman and try to win a championship for him.”

Illinois: “That’s my guy ( asst. Orlando Antigua). He’s always hitting me up and making sure I’m good and stuff and asking how I’m doing. They say the same thing that most colleges tell me -- they want me to come in and have an impact on the team and be a leader and win championships.”

Kentucky: “I’ve heard from them a little bit, Coach (John) Calipari told me that I’ve improved lot since my freshman year and that I should look into coming to Kentucky.”

Kansas: “They are going after me very hard, like all the coaches. Three times a week, four times a week.”

RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT

Cockburn saw St. John's and UConn during late June and mentioned Illinois, Kansas and Kentucky as programs that he would like to try and visit unofficially in August. Pittsburgh is another program that has been pushing harder of late and others like Syracuse and Georgetown are just a few trying to be a big factor when decision time comes.

Don't look for Cockburn to decide anytime soon and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him wait until the spring to announce a decision. However, he's at least planning to cut his list down to 12 in the near future and has an idea of what he'll look for when he does make his final choice.

“I’m looking to go in there and do what I do," said Cockburn of the school he ultimately picks. "Be a leader. I’m a winner, so winning championships (is important) as I’ve said before and just the environment.”