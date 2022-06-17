D.J. Jones going into Kansas visit with an open mind

This weekend Jones will take an official to visit to Kansas, and he is on the Jayhawks recruiting board as a defensive end.

“I did great at the camp,” he said. “I ran a 4.6 40 time. We did one on ones with the linebackers. I killed them. I just got a chance to work out in front of the Florida coaches. I got to talk to a whole bunch of the coaches. I wish we could have done two sessions where I could have played tight end and defensive end, but I only did tight end.”

Jones, at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds can project as a tight end or defensive end. This week he participated in the Florida camp at tight end.

D.J. Jones is one of the rare recruits who could choose if he wants to play offense or defense at the college level.

Kansas defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos is the lead recruiter for him. Panagos has put in a lot of effort recruiting Jones and he is not about to let him move to the offensive side.

“He already told me I’m a defensive end,” Jones said with a laugh.

This will be the first official visit for Jones, who is expected to arrive today.

“I’m going into this visit trying to see what the atmosphere is like, what the coaches are like, and getting to meet Coach Leipold,” he said. “I know Coach Panagos, but just trying to spend more time around him and the players. I want to see how they operate and do things around Lawrence.”

One area Jones is looking forward to hearing more about is the Journalism School at Kansas. That is what he plans to study in college.

“I would just say I like writing a lot,” he said. “It's pretty much been like that ever since I was a kid. And then as I got older, I started wanting to make movies, write books, write novels, newspapers, and things like that. That's why I want to major in journalism.”

There are several schools recruiting Jones and he admitted going into the visit the Jayhawks were his top school. Iowa State, Temple, South Florida and Howard are some of the others showing heavy interest.

“I'm going in with an open mind,” he said. “If I feel like the school is for me, then I will commit. So, I’m not going thinking I’m going in to commit. I'm just going to go on a visit. If the school is good, then I would think about it. You just have a certain feeling when you get in a different atmosphere like that home feeling and that's what I'm looking for.”

Panagos has been telling Jones he will like what Kansas has to offer the minute he gets on campus.

“He told me it's going to be great,” Jones said. “He said it is like a family. It's like a home away from home and I'm going to be surprised by how great the visit is going to be. He told me it might be to the point where I want to commit as soon as I get there. That's what he said.”