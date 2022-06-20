D.J. Jones is set to announce his decision after Kansas visit

“The academic side, which is the most important part for me, I would say it blew my mind,” he said. “Just because of how great it was. They're very big on their academics.”

“The academic side is great,” Jones said. “I got to talk to the tutor. They said they will help you with anything. Any type of problem. I got to talk the teachers. I got to talk to the journalist, and she showed me everything. The main topic is Journalism. But there's different things that you can learn inside of journalism, like sports, and authors, just things like that in general.”

On his official visit last weekend, he got to see everything Kansas has to offer.

D.J. Jones said before his visit to Kansas that academics would play a role in his college decision. Jones, a defensive end from Hillsborough High in Tampa, wants to major in Journalism.

He has heard about the football program in recent months from defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos but got to see everything for the first time. Panagos has been the lead recruiter and during the visit he met Taiwo Onatolu, who coaches the defensive ends.

“Being around Coach Panagos was great,” Jones said. “It's a good circle that you want to be around and the atmosphere. He actually got to meet my mom for the first time. My mom enjoyed his company. So did my grandma. So as far as Coach Panagos, it was great being around him. The rest of the coaching staff and Coach O they were great too. I got to sit down and talk to all of them.”

Jones enjoyed his time around the players ad learned what it is like being in the program from their side. His host was D.J. Withers, a defensive end from Arkansas. He also connected with defensive lineman Tommy Dunn.

“D.J. Withers was my host and I also got to meet Tommy Dunn, a defensive tackle,” Jones said “They're both great guys. Most of my questions are just, how did you adapt to the program when you got there? How was it? I was asking D.J. how was the transition? How did you adapt to it? Did you learn fast? How was it in the weight room?”

Jones is reflecting on his official visit with his family. The next step could be announcing a decision that could come as early as Tuesday.

“I'll be making my decision,” he said. “The coaches will just be finding out tomorrow. Everyone will be finding out tomorrow if I'm going to be committing.”