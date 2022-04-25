D.J. Jones will take his first official visit to Kansas

“Our relationship is great. And coach P, he's a great coach. And it's crazy because I haven't even got a chance to hit the field with him yet, and I can just already tell that he's a really good coach.”

“I would say from day one, since he started recruiting me, our relationship has been incredible,” Jones said. “We talk every week, we have meetings, and he checks on me, and he texts me. I text him if I have any questions or just anything as far as life in general.

Kansas is one of the teams who likes him on the defensive side, and he has been building a relationship with defensive line coach Jim Panagos.

Last year he recorded eight sacks and six tackles for a loss as a defensive end. He also plays tight end, where he stood out at the Rivals.com camp in Miami.

D.J. Jones might have his pick what position he gets to play at the college level. The two-way standout from Hillsborough High in Tampa is getting attention from recruiters on offense and defense.

The Jayhawks offered Jones a scholarship after film evaluation and getting to know him. He said Panagos talked with him via FaceTime several times.

“He was asking me questions and I was answering them, but he didn't offer me the first day,” he said. “A few days later we had another meeting, and I came back at him with some more questions.”

One of the reasons Kansas offered is because Panagos saw something that really jumped out.

“He said that he offered me because he watched my film and he saw that my team was losing, and even though that my team was losing, I was still trying my hardest and I was still giving it all that I got,” Jones said. “And he said that's when he knew that I was the guy that they're looking for.”

Jones has picked up offers from South Florida and Howard as a tight end. Others are recruiting him for defense.

He holds offers from Big 12 schools West Virginia and Iowa State among several others.

Kansas will get a chance to make a strong first impression at the end of May when he takes his first official visit. He will go on the visit with his mother and grandmother. Academics will play a part in his decision, and he wants to study Journalism.

“I'm very big on academics, so I'm going to be wanting to look at the classrooms and the dorms and try to meet with the teachers if I can,” Jones said. “And then also getting to meet my future teammates if I do decide to go to Kansas.”

Jones said he wants to meet with different coaches on the visit and building trust will be another factor as he goes through the recruiting process.

“I'm very big on honesty, trust, and loyalty,” Jones said. “With Kansas, I feel like I can trust them, and I have the loyalty, and I feel like they're very honest with me. So those are the main things that I'm looking for. If I feel like I can trust you and you keep it real with me, then it makes me want to come to your school a hundred times more.”